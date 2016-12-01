Car Break Down? You Need These Tips!

Every driver hates that feeling when they realize that something on their car has stopped working correctly. The stress involved with getting your car repaired is enough to drive you bananas. Luckily, the following article will teach you everything you need to know about choosing a auto repair service that you can rely on.

Take advantage of free inspections, but don't just have them fix everything on the list. There will probably be one or two extra items added on that aren't strictly necessary. If you are light on cash, ask the technician which items are the most important to keep the car running safely. Get these done immediately, and save up for the rest of the work.

Protect your car from water damage. Take the time to make sure all windows and doors are properly closed. Keep your car on higher ground if you live in an area that's easily flooded. If you have sandbags, build a wall around your car. Don't drive in areas with high water levels. Don't start your car if it's been exposed to flood waters.

When taking your car to a repair service, make sure that you have all documentation handy. This is important as you do not want the mechanic to do tasks that have already been performed on your car. This can help you save a lot of time and money with your repair.

When you top off your motor oil, avoid spilling oil on your engine by wadding up a couple of paper towels around the oil receptacle on the crank-case. This will absorb drips and spills. Be sure to dispose of your empty oil container and the paper towels responsibly when finished adding oil.

If your car door and hatch locks tend to become stiff, avoid breaking your key off in the lock by lubricating them periodically with a penetrating oil spray. You can use the plastic extender that comes with the spray can to deliver oil to the interior of the locking mechanism. If you have misplaced this extender, just spray your key liberally and turn it in the stiff lock several times.

Make sure that the technician working on your car is knowledgeable on the make and model. Cars very greatly from one brand to the other. The only way to get the best service is to work with a technician that is well versed on the inner works of your specific automobile.

When working on your engine be certain to wear proper safety equipment. You need ear plugs to protect your hearing, goggles to protect your vision and polyurethane or latex gloves to protect your skin from damage and injury caused by acids and other fluids. If you have long hair, be sure to secure it to avoid having it become caught in moving parts.

Look for a good auto repair shop before you actually need auto repairs. This is all about being proactive. When you need them, it's a major annoyance to have to spend a ton of time searching. It leads to you making poor choices due to the bad situation you're already in. By choosing a repair shop prior, you can seriously consider your options.

Try to find an auto repair shop that is located close to where you live or work. This may not seem like a big deal, but you do not want to have a hard time getting there when it is time for you to go and pick up your vehicle after it is repaired.

Think about snapping some photos of your entire car prior to bringing it in for repairs somewhere. While many shops won't strip your car, some will in order to make more money. Because of this, it is advisable to get proof of what you vehicle looked like before it goes to the shop, just in case.

Always inquire about the qualifications and experience of the technician who will be repairing your car. You want to know if they have experience working on your make and model of car. You also want to know if your mechanic has any special qualifications, like A.S.E. certification, that demonstrate their competence.

Ask if you can go for a short test drive with a mechanic after getting your car fixed. Do not pay for the repairs until you are sure the issue is fixed. If you still hear the noise that caused you to bring the car to the mechanic in the first place, do not hesitate to ask for a refund.

When you purchase certain items at auto parts stores, they will install them for free. Keep this in mind when you go and pick them up. For example, a new set of windshield wipers is around five dollars. An auto parts store will usually install them for you for free, while an auto body shop will charge you around $50.

Be sure to get a written estimate from your auto mechanic before he does nay work on your car. Even if he tells you a price verbally, you should try getting it down on paper. Many states do not allow anyone to charge too much more than the estimate given at the beginning.

Knowing about tires can make the difference in life or death for you and for the family members who ride with you routinely in your car. Getting tires rotated and keeping them filled with air may seem like simple things, but if they are neglected, it can be a serious safety issue.

After reading this article, you should hopefully be a bit better prepared to handle the next automotive emergency that comes your way. While there's still a great deal more to learn, these basic tips should see you through your own minor repairs. Go forward knowing that you have what it takes to take car repairs head on.