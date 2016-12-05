Auto Repair Tips For Novices And Experts

Your car is one of your most important possessions. So, if it were to break down or a problem were to occur with it, you want to make sure you get the best repairs possible. In the following article, you will be given advice to ensure your repairs go smoothly.

Before you let the mechanic work on your car, make sure that you have all of the prices down. Ask about any additional fees that may come up during the repair and any charges that you may not be aware of. This will ensure that you are not surprised when the bill comes for your car repair.

Be very careful when touching the electronic parts on your car. You should not touch wires unless the entire system is turned off. You should pay attention to the warning labels on the different parts of your car; touching some parts can be dangerous even when your car is turned off.

Don't pay money for air. Familiarize yourself with the correct air pressure of your car tires and invest in an air compressor. Check your tires on a regular basis and keep them properly inflated on your own. Being able to do this yourself on a regular basis will save you money in terms of wear and tear and regular maintenance.

You may want to get your car repaired by a person who does work out of their own garage. These types of mechanics are sometimes not licensed or insured, but charge much less and can do really great work. You could save a lot of money this way.

Don't ignore small annoying sounds or problems. These tiny annoyances, such as noisy brakes, are usually cheap to fix. If ignored, however, they can usually lead to much more extensive problems and expensive repairs. Replacing worn brake pads now is much cheaper than having to replace the pads, rotors, brake lines, and calipers later.

If your car needs body work, make sure you know what color paint you have on your vehicle. This information is important for the technician that works on your car. Also, your vehicle identification number is always something good to have on hand. In many cases, you will have to have it just to set up an appointment.

Always keep some tail light tape around. You could get pulled over and get a ticket for a broken tail light. You should remove the light from your vehicle, replace the light-bulb if you need to and wrap the whole light in tape. This is a temporary fix but it is better than driving with a broken light.

Make sure to ask the mechanic who is about to work on your car whether or not he is certified. If the answer is no, leave right away and get someone else to do the repairs. If he says that he is, ask for some type of proof so you know this true.

Know what your manufacturer recommends for your car. If you take your vehicle in to get fixed, and you receive contradictory information, go somewhere else. You can also call the technician on the discrepancy. Ask them why they are saying something different than the manufacturer. There could be a good reason, or they could be simply trying to talk around you.

You should not choose a repair shop or a mechanic right away if you are rushed. If your car needs some repairs right away, find a friend or family member who can lend you their vehicle or give you rides until you find a reliable garage or dealership to repair your vehicle.

Avoid being run over by your own car! When you jack your car up, be sure to set your emergency brake. Place bricks behind the tires you are not working on to keep your car from rolling. Keep a set of wedges or three or four bricks in the trunk of your car in case you have to change a flat tire on a hill.

When looking for a reputable automotive repair facility, only consider certified repair shops. Certifications, such as the seal for Automotive Service Excellence, are an indication that the shop has demonstrated a basic level of competence in the field of automobile repair. While such certifications are never an absolute guarantee of good service, the odds are much higher when the establishment is certified.

Keep a log that includes information on any maintenance that you have ever done on your car. To make things easy, put this log in your glove compartment box. If there is an issue with your car, this information can help the technician figure out what is going on much more quickly.

Keep full copies of all of your auto repair work orders and every receipt as well. You'll want to have this proof available if any workmanship issues crop up. Plus, when you are selling the car, you'll tend to get more value for it when you are able to show exactly what has been repaired and how.

As you know from the tips in this article, there are things you can do empower yourself when it comes to keeping your car in good running condition. Just because you are not a mechanic yourself does not mean that you must be vulnerable to potential fraud. Speak your mind, be proactive and then trust your automobile to the hands that you choose.