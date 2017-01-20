Easy Guidance For Repairing Your Vehicle

Everyone has to deal with auto repairs at some time in their life. Car repairs can cost a significant amount of money. Whether you are doing the repairs yourself or hiring a mechanic, it is a good idea to know what you are doing. Use these tips to be better prepared when you have to fix your car.

Friends and family are a good source when you are looking to get some work done on your car. Ask around to see if anyone can suggest someone to you before you go on your search. Never go with the opinion of one person. Ask a few and see what other answers you get.

Make sure you get a signed copy of the estimate for the repairs. You also need to make sure that the contract contains a clause that the shop must contact you before exceeding the total on the estimate. This will protect you from getting a surprise bill once work is completed.

Look for an auto repair shop that displays their certifications for everyone to see. Get a good look at it to make sure that they are current. Even if they are certified, that does not guarantee quality work, but there is a greater chance of the work getting done correctly.

Know your car before taking it in for any auto repairs. If you have little knowledge on the specs of your model car, you may end up being taken for a ride without you knowing it. Read through your manual at the bare minimum before going for any larger repairs.

Take your vehicle to a full service car wash a couple times a year for an extensive cleaning, inside and out. This removes most of the soil and helps preserve the interior of your car. This can pay off when you want to sell or trade your car in for a newer one.

Watch out for blatant signs that your mechanic is not to be trusted. If they are talking in circles and avoiding your questions, you should take your business elsewhere. Make sure that you trust the person that you are working with.

If you are having work done on your car, make sure you get a written estimate beforehand. The estimate should include what is being repaired, the parts that will be needed and the anticipated cost for labor. It should also say that they will call for your approval before doing any additional work which exceeds the amount or time specified.

It can be very dangerous to fix your own car. Always have someone around to assist you in case there is an emergency. Put your money towards purchasing good tools that will last. This is very important for the tools that you use to change your tires. Keep in mind that you need a jack that can easily support the weight of your car. That's why it's smart to use a good hydraulic floor jack with approved jack stands.

Stick with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) components. If your car needs parts, choose OEM parts over generic ones. For optimum performance, you should have the OEM parts that are up to the manufacturer's standards. While generic parts are cheaper, they're generally a lower quality than the original ones. This means that you may pay more later for replacements.

Always get your timing belt repaired at the proper time, according to your tune-up schedule. A timing belt going out can cause major engine damage, leading to much bigger repairs. Those repairs can run into the thousands of dollars, so don't ignore that timing belt - you may be sorry if you do!

Ask about the warranties associated with any new parts going into your car. Most new parts will include a warranty. If something goes wrong with that part after the repair, you'll be covered for the replacement. Know how long the warranty is good for and if there are any stipulations tied to it.

If you can video record an issue you are having with your car, do so. That video can prove invaluable to your auto repair shop as they try to understand the issue. It's a much better solution than you trying to describe the problem verbally. The repair team can watch the video over and over to learn what they can.

Knowing about tires can make the difference in life or death for you and for the family members who ride with you routinely in your car. Getting tires rotated and keeping them filled with air may seem like simple things, but if they are neglected, it can be a serious safety issue.

Be responsible when performing DIY auto repairs. Just about every item you might replace or repair on a vehicle is environmentally unfriendly. Take care to dispose of liquids such as motor oil and coolant properly. Take used parts to your local junk yard or recycling center. Don't toss plastic bottles about the landscape. If you are unsure of where you can dispose of these items, check with your local waste disposal agency or an automotive supply store.

These days, there are a countless number of dishonest auto repair services that can't wait to cheat you out of your hard earned money. Make sure you avoid these business by using the tips mentioned in the article above. Your efforts will be well worth it in the end.